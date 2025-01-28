Salary fails to meet the needs of 55.5% of Greeks

A new reality, in which neither salary nor savings are enough, is identified for a large portion of Greeks by a Focus Bari survey that aims to capture the perceptions of Greeks regarding wealth and their financial beliefs.

Indicatively, 55% of participants have other sources of income besides their salary that is not enough, while only 15% of those who save have enough money for more than a year.

Moreover, income does not cover the needs of more than one in three Greeks, while one in two “just barely makes ends meet” and only one in seven declares sufficient income. Even more overwhelming is the percentage of 94% of Greeks who have cut back on their expenses in recent years, while one in four has made cuts even on basic necessities.

Therefore, only one in four Greeks believe they have complete control over their finances, and more than one in two have it only temporarily. In fact, the majority are on the low end of the scale, with women clearly lower than men.