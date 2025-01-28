A 10-milllion-euro Chinese investment to be implemented in Kavala

An investment of around 10 million euros for the production of new technology LED lighting for outdoor and indoor spaces is being launched in the Kavala region by the Chinese company Romanso, which seeks to start production on European soil.

According to statements of former president of the Kavala Chamber of Commerce, Markos Dembas, to “N”, following the visit of a group of interested investors in December, the company that will implement the project has been established, under the name “Romanso Europe Greece” and a Greek VAT number.

Also, the site for the implementation of the investment has already been selected, which is a plot of land with a factory near Chrysoupoli, located within close proximity to both the port, the airport and the Egnatia Motorway.

The Chinese company’s goal is to enter the European and US markets and, according to Dembas, it has chosen to develop production on European soil, among other things because Trump’s tariffs on China are expected to be much higher than those on Europe. An American-Greek fund is reportedly also participating in the financing of the investment in Kavala.

Romanso is headquartered in Shenzhen, and it also has large warehouses in Houston (USA). Founded in 2007, it has developed export activity in over 30 countries including Canada, the USA, Germany, Mexico and Australia and its main products are LED stadium lights, work lights, street lights, sports lights, high-end lights, etc. Its production is strictly based on the ISO quality management system and has certifications such as ETL, UL, SAA, DLC, CE, RoHS, etc.