Motor Oil -Terna Energy to develop first offshore wind park

Motor Oil and TERNA ENERGY are jointly developing the first Offshore Wind Park in the country.

The procedures for the participation of the Motor Oil Group, through its subsidiary Motor Oil Renewable Energy (MORE), with a 50% stake in the share capital of “Aioliki Provata Traianoupoleos”, a subsidiary of the TERNA ENERGY Group, have been completed.

“Aioliki Provata Traianoupoleos” has the right to develop a pilot offshore wind farm with a capacity of 400 MW, in the sea area south of Alexandroupolis and north of Samothrace.

Landmark project

This pioneering landmark project, scheduled for completion by the end of the current decade, will be the first of its kind in Greece, contributing substantially to the successful implementation of the National Offshore Wind Development Program.

Furthermore, it will highlight the benefits of offshore wind to the national and local economy, as well as the harmonious coexistence of offshore wind with sectors such as shipping and tourism.

Through their collaboration for the development of the first Offshore Wind Park in Greece, the Motor Oil and TERNA ENERGY Groups are strengthening their footprint in domestic clean energy production and implementing their environmental commitments, while at the same time actively promoting the sustainable development and energy transformation of the country.