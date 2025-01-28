Kefalogianni: Changing travel habits due to climate change

Tourism Minister, Olga Kefalogianni, stressed the importance of the green transition in the tourism sector, describing it as crucial for achieving the goals of sustainability and environmental protection.

The Minister delivered a speech at an event of the Ministry of Environment and Energy. During the event, seven new programs for energy upgrading, including the improvement of the energy efficiency of mountain tourist accommodations, were presented.

The Ministry’s Strategy

Kefalogianni reviewed the critical issues at the heart of the strategy for the sustainable development of Greek tourism, and in particular the policies and actions implemented to strengthen the country’s mountainous regions.

She explained that climate change is affecting the preferences of travelers, who are now looking for destinations with sustainable practices and experiences that respect the environment.

“Travelers are increasingly choosing experiences that meet their interests, with an emphasis on environmental responsibility. This creates new prospects for the development of mountain tourism,” the minister emphasized.

Energy upgrade of mountain tourist accommodations

Referring to the program for the energy upgrade of mountain tourist accommodations, Kefalogianni emphasized that it offers multiple benefits, as it strengthens national climate goals, upgrades Greek tourism and promotes balanced development in mountainous areas.

She made special reference to the recent legislative initiative of the Ministry of Tourism for the conversion of ski resorts into twelve-month tourist infrastructures. In particular, with the law passed ten days ago, ski resorts will be able to offer a multitude of activities throughout the year, while the development of mountain refuges and accommodations within them will be permitted, with respect for environmental provisions.

The Tourism Minister emphasized that the Recovery and Resilience Fund finances the upgrade of five ski resorts as well as the upgrade of mountain refuges, and the promotion of mountain tourism, through the creation of a special digital platform.