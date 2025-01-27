Aktor Group: Share capital increase oversubscribed; demand reaches 225 mln

The Aktor Group’s share capital increase was oversubscribed, with demand amounting to 225 million euros, according to an official announcement by the Group.

“The Group of Companies informs the investors that during the share capital increase process, and following the completion of the exercise of pre-emptive and pre-subscription rights, the share capital increase for the total amount of 200,000,998.80 euros was oversubscribed and the total demand amounted to 225,46,546.80 euros, while with the exercise of pre-emptive and pre-subscription rights, no shares remained undistributed,” the same announcement stated.

The Company will inform the investment public within the timeframe described in the prospectus of the aforementioned increase, and after the certification of the payment of the share capital increase, in detail about the exact demand and distribution of the amounts of the aforementioned increase.

According to initial information, as “N” had also reported, indicated that the Aktor Group’s Share Capital Increase of 200 million euros was oversubscribed, as the deadline for exercising pre-emptive and pre-subscription rights expired on Friday, January 24.