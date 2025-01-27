Greek shipowners maintain their leadership in the tanker fleet

Greece’s shipping industry maintains a leading role in the energy transport sector at a global level year with tankers dominating for another year and the value of the blue and white fleet exceeding 70 billion dollars.

In the annual ranking of the strongest shipping nations – in terms of the total value of the fleet – published by the shipping data company VesselsValue, Greece is in first place in the tanker category with a fleet worth 71.3 billion dollars. In second place is China with a tanker fleet value of 47.9 billion dollars (a difference of 23.4 billion with Greece), while third in the relevant ranking is Japan, with the data showing the value of the fleet at 35.3 billion dollars.

According to VesselsValue, the tanker fleet of Greek shipowners is the one with the highest value, followed by the bulk carriers and containerships fleet of Chinese shipowners (68.5 billion dollars and 63.5 billion dollars respectively). This is despite the fact that the Chinese tanker fleet has more ships than the Greek fleet. Compared to last year, Greece recorded an increase in the value of its tanker fleet of almost 2 billion dollars (69.5 billion in the previous analysis).

Based on the same data, Greece is in second place worldwide in terms of the value of the LNG carrier fleet, with a total value of 32.4 billion dollars, while the fleet of Japanese shipowners is in first place, with a value of 40.9 billion dollars.

In bulk carriers, Greek shipowners are in third place with a value of 54.4 billion dollars, while Japan is in second place with 61.9 billion and China is in first place with a value of 68.5 billion dollars. Finally, Greece holds the fifth place in the container ship sector (18.3 billion), behind China, Japan, Singapore and Germany, while it is in seventh place in terms of vehicle carriers.