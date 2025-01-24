Sani/Ikos hospitality Group invests in education and employment growth in tourism

On the International Day of Education, Sani/Ikos hospitality Group reaffirms its commitment to education as a key driver of growth and innovation in the hospitality sector.

Through strategic investments in tourism education and employee development, the Group helps nurture skilled professionals to meet the growing demands of the luxury hospitality sector. Additionally, through a range of impactful ESG initiatives and partnerships focused on sustainability and corporate social responsibility, Sani/Ikos Group actively promotes access to education and knowledge for children in the communities it serves.

Sani/Ikos Group currently employs over 7,000 professionals, of which 5,500 are based in Greece. Over the past decade, the Group’s rapid expansion across the Mediterranean has generated thousands of new jobs, with plans to reach a workforce of 10,000 by 2028. Notably, more than 60% of its employees are drawn from local communities, reinforcing its commitment to fostering regional growth and strengthening ties with the areas where it operates.

Driving education in tourism: Key partnerships and initiatives

As part of its strategy to advance tourism education in line with global trends and industry needs, Sani/Ikos Group has launched the innovative HOSPITALITY FORWARD programme in collaboration with AKMI Educational Group. This programme offers high-standard studies, fully funded by the Sani/Ikos Group, along with guaranteed employment at the Group’s resorts from the very first semester. Graduates have already begun their careers in fields such as Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management, with the initiative continuing successfully in the current academic year.

In addition, the Group partners with globally renowned academic institutions, including eCornell at Cornell University, a leader in hospitality education, to provide professional development opportunities for its personnel. For the second consecutive year in 2025, this collaboration enables Sani/Ikos Group employees to specialize in areas such as leadership, marketing, data analysis, human resources, and sustainability, enhancing their expertise in the hospitality sector.

Sani/Ikos Group has also developed advanced training tools and programmes, including the “Sani/Ikos Group eLearning Platform”, which offers personalized learning paths, and “The Masterclass Series”, an annual training preparing employees for the tourism season with insights into trends in luxury hospitality. Other initiatives include “Meet Your Workplace”, “Train the Operational Trainer”, and various tailored educational programmes.

Educational initiatives for children, women, and families across Greece

A pioneer in sustainability and responsible governance, Sani/Ikos Group has developed initiatives in collaboration with non-profit organizations, such as workshops and specialized training programmes, to promote women’s access to tourism careers and professional empowerment.

The Group also systematically invests in educating and nurturing children -on topics such as environmental protection- in all the areas where it operates, through CSR initiatives that support local schools, cultural organizations, and communities.

To this end, the Group has long supported the Mobile Library of the Network for Children’s Rights, which brings the joy of learning to schools across Greece. In 2024, this initiative reached areas in Halkidiki and Kos, engaging hundreds of students, and teachers with interactive activities on environmental protection and children’s rights. Additionally, through significant donations to the Library4All initiative, 34 schools and kindergartens in Halkidiki, Corfu, the Dodecanese, as well as special education schools across the country, received books for various educational needs and age groups, fostering knowledge and environmental awareness.

In Corfu, Sani/Ikos Group’s Ikos Dassia and Ikos Odisia resorts support as main sponsors the “Butterfly Life Cycle” environmental programme, organized by the Kapodistrias Museum and Corfu Butterfly Conservation, promoting biodiversity education for children and families. Meanwhile, in Halkidiki, Sani Resort provides technological and educational resources to local schools, among many more community-focused initiatives.

These initiatives reflect Sani/Ikos Group’s commitment to supporting local communities, inspiring younger generations, and promoting knowledge and sustainability, contributing to a better world for all.

For more information about Sani/Ikos Group’s sustainability and social responsibility initiatives, refer to the 2023 ESG Report.

About Sani/Ikos Group

The Sani/Ikos Group is an innovative and fast-growing group of luxury resorts in unique beachfront locations in the Mediterranean. Under the brand names Sani Resort and Ikos Resorts, the Group develops, owns and operates more than 3,450 rooms spread across 12 unique resorts in Greece and Spain, all ranked amongst the best luxury resorts in the world.

The Group has secured 3 additional projects for further expansion of the Ikos brand in Greece (Crete), Spain (Marbella) and Portugal (Algarve), planned to launch operations from 2026 to 2028 and aims to continue developing the Sani Resort and Ikos Resorts brands in Greece and abroad. A leader in sustainable hospitality, the Group has an ambitious ESG strategy and agenda and is a member of the United Nations Global Compact.