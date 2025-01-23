Lavipharm: Strategic agreement with iNova Pharmaceuticals

Lavipharm announced the signing of a strategic commercial agreement with the multinational pharmaceutical company iNova Pharmaceuticals, owner, among others, of the Betadine® brand.

The agreement concerns the rights to commercialize a new antiseptic drug from Lavipharm by iNova in 60 countries.

This is an over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical formulation, which was developed by Lavipharm’s research laboratories in Greece, has already received marketing approval from the first competent European authorities and its sales are estimated to begin in the last quarter of the year.

Lavipharm will produce the drug at its facilities in Paiania for the majority of international markets, while at the same time it will proceed with its marketing in Greece.

Telemaque Lavidas: With an eye on the future, we continue to invest in innovation

The CEO of Lavipharm, Telemaque Lavidas, stated: “2025 begins with another reaffirmation of our strategy for business development and strengthening our international presence. We are particularly proud that iNova is collaborating with Lavipharm in the implementation of its strategy to breathe new life into the Betadine® brand by including our own product in its international portfolio. With an eye on the future, we continue to invest in innovation, to respond to the needs of patients worldwide and to create value for our shareholders.”