Logo Image

Ktenas-“The Greeks”: Shipping has always been Greece’s steadfast supporter

English

Ktenas-“The Greeks”: Shipping has always been Greece’s steadfast supporter

PAPADAKIS PRESS

Greeting at the presentation of the album "The Greeks"

“We are doing our bit to the titanic effort of Greek shipping to be close to Greek society,” the general manager of “Naftemporiki”, Spyros Ktenas, said during his greeting at the presentation of the album “The Greeks”, while also noting that it is a unique work in Greek history.

He also thanked the Greek shipowners for the trust they showed in “Naftemporiki”, delving into the course of their business and personal life.

“Shipping is the only sector that has offered a lot to the country throughout the centuries. And its contribution is even more important in these times with the enormous geopolitical upheavals and the fluidity of international relations,” Ktenas said and cited the expression of Leonidas Eugenides-Dimitriadis: “Shipping continues to guard Thermopylae.”

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο App Store!
android Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο Google Play!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube