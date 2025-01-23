The future of Greek shipping in the spotlight

The president of the Hellenic Shipowners’ Association (HSA) Melina Travlou underlined the excellent cooperation between the Hellenic Shipowners’ Association and the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, emphasizing that both bodies serve the interests of Greek shipping.

On his part, the new president of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, George Alexandratos, set the framework for the challenges facing Greek shipping, against the backdrop of – among others – the green transition, the future of coastal shipping, the completion of the cooperative formation, the maritime cluster in Piraeus, but also the future of maritime education.

Alexandratos pointed out that “the Greek shipping industry is the most important arm of our national economy, a sector that offers hundreds of thousands of jobs, directly or indirectly.”

“Upgraded position”

The Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Christos Stylianides noted that the Maritime Chamber is not simply the institutional advisor to the state and the ministry but is part of the great success of Greek shipping.

“After a career in various positions where I served, I feel that the most important position is that of the Minister of Maritime Affairs,” Stylianides emphasized.

Referring to the geopolitical upheavals, he described them as “terrifying” and pointed out that the risks are great, but the same applies to the challenges. He also underlined that “Greece enjoys an upgraded position.”