Europe’s first XR Bridge Simulator on Chios island

Capital Group and FORCE Technology have announced their partnership in creating the first Extended Reality (XR) Full Mission Bridge Simulator in Europe.

This groundbreaking initiative represents a significant step forward in maritime training, combining decades of experience with the latest technology.

The simulator will be housed at the Capital Group’s state-of-the-art training center at the port of Chios, which is slated to open in 2025. Designed to enhance the skills of seafarers, the state-of-the-art center of excellence confirms Capital Group’s commitment to sustainability and leadership in shipping.

“This project underscores our steadfast commitment to innovation and excellence in maritime training, with a focus on safety and business sustainability,” Panagiotis Drossos, Chief Operations Officer of Capital Ship Management Corp, stated.

“By embracing cutting-edge XR technology, we are empowering our seafarers to meet the dynamic challenges of the maritime industry, while reinforcing Greece’s position as a leader on the global maritime stage,” he emphasized.

Leveraging over 50 years of FORCE Technology’s expertise in simulation systems, the training equipment incorporates advanced XR headsets with features like eye tracking to deliver focused, efficient, and highly realistic training.

“Our new SimFlex simulator sets a new benchmark for operational training,” Stelios Koukouvios, Global Business Development Manager at FORCE Technology, said. “By embedding real vessel equipment into a virtual bridge environment, we provide an unmatched experience of precision and immersion. This technology also enables global teams to train together in shared scenarios, unlocking exciting possibilities for collaboration.”