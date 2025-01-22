Professor Zelilidis to “N”: Why Chevron set its sights on the ‘southern Peloponnese’

Chevron has been in Greece for a year and a half, evaluating the situation, but it was waiting for details to decide whether it would proceed with the hydrocarbon exploration, Avraam Zelilidis, Professor of Geology at the University of Patras, said in an interview with “Naftemporiki” TV.

“From the moment Trump won and made the statements that we are going to drill, Chevron expressed its interest,” he added.

Exxon’s reaction

He also estimated that “Chevron will wait for Exxon’s reaction. Exxon has two goals. One goal and my own assessment is that we only have natural gas, but a company like Exxon doesn’t want to stay with just one drilling with all the risks that entails, it wants to see its entire program. The second drilling that supposedly requested a six-month extension is where I believe there is oil. So it wants to investigate what Greece’s potential is.”

Regarding the quantity, the Geology Professor replied that “the estimates speak of approximately 1 trillion cubic meters of methane, which means that our needs are met for 4 to 5 billion per year, so we have for 200 years. Everyone talks about some billions, but nobody wants them. This is the strange thing, that we are with a noose around our necks and no moves are made although we can get rid of the debt.”