Stylianidis highlights ONEX Group’s contribution to the economy

Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Christos Stylianidis, and Deputy Minister, Stefanos Gikas paid a visit to the ONEX Shipyards.

During the visit, Stylianidis emphasized the positive impact of the reopening of the shipyards on the local society and economy of Syros. Specifically, he highlighted their decisive contribution to the creation and maintenance of jobs. At the same time, he expressed his confidence in the progress achieved under the management of ONEX and reassured about the government’s support at both the national and European levels, including the utilization of the European Structural Funds.

ONEX Group presented its main initiatives and achievements from 2019 to date:

Long-term support for the Hellenic Coast Guard, with the free provision of maintenance and repair services for watercraft, in recognition of the important work carried out in the sensitive sector of guarding the maritime borders.

Implementation and strengthening of the Group’s people-centered management model, with an emphasis on the education and training of technical personnel, the provision of employment opportunities to the residents of Syros and the continuous improvement of working conditions and benefits such as the recent average salary increase of 15-20%.

High readiness of the Group to respond to the challenges of the Green Transition.

Strategic collaboration with Robert Allan for the construction of new tugboats.

Growing trust of the Greek shipping community in the yards of ONEX Shipyards, confirmed by the quality and timely delivery of projects.