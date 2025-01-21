ELSTAT: Public debt at 370.86 billion euros in Q3

Greece’s public debt stood at 370.865 billion euros in the third quarter of 2024, from 371.483 billion euros in the third quarter of 2023, according to data by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

General government revenues amounted to 29.607 billion euros from 27.214 billion euros in the same period last year.

Income and property taxes amounted to 6.311 billion euros from 5.936 billion euros.

Social contributions rose to 8.102 billion euros from 7.449 billion euros in the third quarter of 2023.

Total general government expenditure totaled 26.340 billion euros compared to 25.831 billion euros in the same quarter of the previous year.

Primary expenditure stood at 24.274 billion euros from 23.875 billion euros.

Compensation of employees increased to 6.104 billion euros from 5.837 billion euros.

Social benefits amounted to 11.257 billion euros from 10.722 billion euros and subsidies reached 709 million euros from 955 million euros in the third quarter of 2023.