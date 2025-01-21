Lamda Development: Old airport materials are building a “green” future 

The historical past is being transformed into a greener future through the urban regeneration of Elliniko, Lamda Development underlined.

Through the reuse of materials, a city with a foundation of sustainability is being created. Innovative practices breathe new life into existing materials, so that with every path, every bench, every sculpture, not only a new city is built, but also a legacy for future generations.

More specifically, Lamda Development pointed out:

Over 95% of excavation and demolition materials are reused, saving natural resources and reducing the carbon footprint.

The slabs from the area of the Air Force hangars were transformed into materials for paths and benches.

Materials are being collected from the bottom of the Olympic Canoe-Kayak facility and reused for the construction of the new lake.

Slabs from the airstrip are being transformed into parts of the new imposing sculpture in the heart of the Park.

Materials from the excavations and slab breakage are being used for construction work.