IPTO requests binding offers for submarine cables in the Dodecanese-NE Aegean

The three companies participating in the tender are invited by IPTO to submit their binding financial and technical offers for the project.

The final phase of the international tender of the Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) begins, aiming at the signing of a framework agreement for the submarine cable projects of the electrical interconnections of the Dodecanese and the islands of the Northern Aegean.

The three companies participating in the tender (Fulgor S.A., Nexans Norway A.S. and Prysmian Powerlink S.r.l.) are invited by IPTO to submit their binding financial and technical offers for the project.

The award will be made based on the criterion of the most advantageous offer.

The initial budget of the project amounts to 1,717,000,000 euros (plus VAT) and the expected duration of the framework agreement is set at 6 years from the signing of the contract.

IPTO proceeded for the first time with this specific tendering practice, which is also followed by other European Operators, due to the high demand for submarine cables for interconnection projects at an international level, thus ensuring the availability of production slots in the contractors’ factories.

Following the electrical interconnection of the Dodecanese, Kos, Rhodes and Karpathos will be interconnected with the continental system, via Corinth, in two phases.

Correspondingly, the interconnection of the northeastern Aegean will include the islands of Limnos, Lesvos, Skyros, Chios and Samos and will be implemented in three phases.

