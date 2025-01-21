Stylianidis: Seeking EU funding up to 400 million euros

Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Christos Stylianidis, met with the Mayor of Syros-Ermoupolis, Alexis Athanasiou. The meeting was focused on claiming and securing European funding, with the aim of improving coastal ferry connections on the barren routes, as well as the need to strengthen the local infrastructure of Syros.

“We are claiming European funding that could reach 400 million euros. Our goal is to improve coastal ferry connections on the barren routes, with the prospect of a 12-year contract through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and at least a 4-year contract on other routes,” Stylianidis pointed out.

The minister also referred to the major project currently underway for the Aegean, the so-called Master Plan. “We are evaluating the situation in the Aegean in the effort of optimizing the lines. Now major changes need to be made in order to be able to reach the optimal result,” he stressed.

He added that “functional solutions must be found. As the Prime Minister has stated in all his meetings regarding the green transition, we are radicals, but in a realistic way.”

Referring to the issue of insularity, Stylianidis stated that solutions must be provided that will help entrepreneurship in a systematic and very decisive way.