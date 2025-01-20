Shiamishis: The person who rewards shareholders – From Petrola to ELPE and … Helleniq Energy

Andreas Shiamishis is preparing to complete a “full” six-year term as CEO of Helleniq Energy, who is expected to reward the shareholders of the listed company once again these days, as a result of successful business moves related mainly to the sale of the participation in DEPA Commerce, but also to the maintenance of high profitability.

A graduate of the University of Essex in England, Andreas Shiamishis began his career in the late 1980s, when he was hired by KPMG in London.

From 1993, he worked in various positions in the Diageo Group for seven years. At the dawn of the new century, the manager moved to the Leventis Group, while in 2003 he opened the large “capital” of Helleniq Energy.

Initially, he was hired as General Manager of Finance at PETROLA, a position he maintained after the creation of the unified ELPE Group. In 2012, he was appointed head of foreign activities, while later he assumed the position of deputy CEO, before reaching the top of the administrative pyramid in 2019.

That year, the Group’s net profits amounted to 163 million euros, with turnover reaching 8.8 billion euros. 2022 proved to be a milestone year (due to the circumstances in the refining industry) and achieved a historical record of profitability (890 million euros at a net level).

However, despite the normalization of refining margins and the extraordinary taxation of 2024, Andreas Shiamishis manages to maintain financial figures at satisfactory levels, while changing the name to Helleniq Energy in a move that gives the impression of a “shift” from oil to the broader energy sector.

New dividend

Most importantly, however, it is preparing to reward shareholders again. The company will proceed today with the distribution of an interim dividend of 0.20 euros, while an additional bonus of 0.3 euros/share is expected from the recent sale of the stake in DEPA.

Analysts expect another distribution of 0.40 euros in the middle of the year, which means that the total distribution could reach 0.90 euros (Optima estimates).

This is the second largest amount in the history of the Group (after 1.15 euros in 2022) and translates into a dividend yield of over 11% compared to the current price on the board (7.7 euros).