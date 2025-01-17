Diana Shipping: New deals of 7.52 million dollars

New York-listed shipping company Diana Shipping has announced the extension of time charter contracts for two of its vessels.

The agreements are expected to generate 7.52 million dollars in gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Specifically, the company has extended the contract with Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, headquartered in Hong Kong, for the capesize dry bulk carrier Semirio.

The gross fare of the time charter extension is 16,650 dollars per day for a period of at least until February 15, 2026, up to a maximum of April 15, 2026.

In any case, a 5% commission paid to third parties is deducted from this amount. The Semirio has a capacity of 174,261 dwt and was built in 2007.

At the same time, Diana Shipping announced that it – through a fully owned subsidiary of the listed company – has extended the time charter agreement with Western Bulk Carriers AS for the ultramax DSI Aquila for a period of 5-7 months.

The gross freight rate is 12,250 dollars per day (less 5% commission paid to third parties), while the new charter period is expected to commence on January 23, 2025.

It is noted that the DSI Aquila has a capacity of 60,309 dwt and was built in 2007.

Diana Shipping’s fleet consists of 38 dry bulk carriers, including four Newcastlemaxes, eight Capesizes, five Postpanamaxes, six Kamsarmaxes, six Panamaxes and nine Ultramaxes.

The company also expects to take delivery of two new dual-fuel methanol Kamsarmaxes, by the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028 respectively.