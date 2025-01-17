Airports: 6.4% increase in passenger traffic in 2024

A record passenger traffic was recorded in 2024, with over 36 million passengers at the 14 regional airports managed by Fraport Greece.

In detail, according to an announcement by Fraport Greece, passenger traffic increased by 6.4% compared to 2023, handling approximately 2.1 million more passengers.

The number of domestic flights rose by 4.7% (86,026), while international flights increased by 4.2% (190,315), and both of them (domestic and international flights) moved higher by 4.4%.

The 14 regional airports served a total of 25,008,965 passengers, while in 2024 this number rose to 36,026,347 passengers, marking an increase of 44.1% or 11,017,382 more passengers, compared to the year before the concession. During the period 2017-2024, over 212.5 million passengers were transported through the 14 airports, which highlights the company’s significant contribution to the support and sustainable development of Greek tourism.

Impressive increase in December – 805,056 passengers

An impressive increase in passenger traffic was recorded in December at the 14 regional airports, with the total number reaching 805,056 passengers. This percentage corresponds to a 6.7% increase compared to the corresponding month in 2023, confirming the continuous upward trend recorded by passenger flow, even in the winter months.

The upward trend in traffic in December is an important indicator of the positive climate that prevailed throughout 2024 and proof of the company’s strategic planning, which focuses on improving the travel experience, upgrading infrastructure and promoting Greece as a top tourist destination.

Infrastructure investments

In order to support and strengthen the domestic tourism product, Fraport Greece is steadily investing in the infrastructure of its 14 regional airports, allocating amounts of up to 50 million euros annually for the upgrade and improvement of their facilities.

In addition, funds of 146 million euros have been committed to the renovation and reconstruction of the runways, in the context of strengthening the already high level of safety. These projects are part of a broader large-scale program implemented by the company, with the aim of complying with the new safety regulations of the EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency). At the same time, Fraport Greece is planning additional investments of 200 million euros, with the aim of increasing the carrying capacity at the airports of Kos, Corfu, Mykonos and Santorini. These airports are approaching their capacity limits due to the significant increase in passenger traffic, which makes it necessary to further strengthen their infrastructure.