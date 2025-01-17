Demographics: How much has the average life expectancy increased in Greece

The average life expectancy in Greece is constantly increasing – with the exception of 2020-2022, according to a study by the Institute of Demographic Research. However, as it is emphasized, our country is “moving” at a slower pace compared to the other 16 developed countries examined in the study, as it is unable to follow the developments in the reduction of mortality recorded in most of them.

As a result, Greece lost in 2019 the “privileged” position it held almost 20 years ago.

Today we live almost 16.5 more years after our birth than in the early 1950s and almost 6.5 more years respectively after reaching our 65th birthday.

The “speed” at which we gain years of life is of course not the same as that of the first post-war decades, and this is not a Greek peculiarity, as the higher our life expectancies, the slower the gains.

Weaknesses of the health system

The problem is the less effective treatment of the two major causes of death – circulatory system diseases and cancer – which affect middle and old age.

Ineffective treatment reflects the weaknesses of the health system, mainly inadequate diagnosis, prevention and treatment of chronic diseases.

Greece has one of the highest levels of self-reported, unmet medical care needs in the EU.

The study was carried out under the supervision of Professor of Demography at Democritus University, Konstantinos Zafeiris.