PPC offers corporate customers new initiatives for green energy consumption

Public Power Corporation (PPC) is offering new innovative benefits for its corporate customers, aiming to enhance sustainability and accuracy in the monitoring and management of energy consumption.

More specifically, PPC is introducing:

Guarantees of Origin (GOs) management: Full transparency in the reporting and management of Guarantees of Origin, with the ability for large corporate customers to monitor where and when the energy they consume is produced, even on an hourly basis. This enables full traceability of green energy and accuracy in emissions reporting.

Sustainable entrepreneurship: Corporate customers can obtain accurate reporting of Scope 2 emissions, facilitating compliance with their environmental and regulatory requirements and strengthening their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint and achieve net-zero goals.

Based on these initiatives, PPC is strengthening its leadership position in the transition to a green and sustainable economy.

In collaboration with Granular Energy, a leading software company in the clean energy sector, PPC offers cutting-edge solutions for monitoring green energy consumption and reporting CO2 emissions, enhancing transparency and providing customers with comprehensive and accurate reports on their energy choices.

Sustainability and customer-centered approach

PPC continues to place the needs of its customers at the heart of its strategy, in order to provide solutions that not only meet their energy requirements, but also promote sustainability. By listening carefully to the needs of its customers, PPC creates services that respond to the challenges of the new electrification and energy transition.

The company is constantly redefining its role in the energy sector, promoting innovative solutions that integrate sustainability and customer-centered policies. It is a Group that changes, evolves and leads the market, offering products and services that not only satisfy, but also exceed the expectations of its customers in the era of green energy.