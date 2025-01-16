Logo Image

Helleniq Energy acquires 100% of Elpedison

English

Helleniq Energy acquires 100% of Elpedison

facebook.com/helleniqenergy

Helleniq Energy already held 50% of Elpedison

The acquisition of 100% of Elpedison shares by Helleniq Energy was notified to the Hellenic Competition Commission.

Helleniq Energy already held 50% of Elpedison.

As reported by the Competition Commission, the business activities of the companies are as follows:

Helleniq Energy Holdings SA: Refining, supply & trading and petrochemicals, Research and production of hydrocarbons, fuel trading, electromobility, renewable energy sources, electricity and natural gas (through Elpedison SA and until 30/12/2024 through DEPA Trading for natural gas)

Elpedison SA: Electricity and natural gas.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο App Store!
android Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο Google Play!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube