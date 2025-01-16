Helleniq Energy acquires 100% of Elpedison

The acquisition of 100% of Elpedison shares by Helleniq Energy was notified to the Hellenic Competition Commission.

Helleniq Energy already held 50% of Elpedison.

As reported by the Competition Commission, the business activities of the companies are as follows:

Helleniq Energy Holdings SA: Refining, supply & trading and petrochemicals, Research and production of hydrocarbons, fuel trading, electromobility, renewable energy sources, electricity and natural gas (through Elpedison SA and until 30/12/2024 through DEPA Trading for natural gas)

Elpedison SA: Electricity and natural gas.