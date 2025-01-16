ELSTAT: Car sales up 2.4% in 2024

A total of 14,815 road motor cars (both new and used from abroad) were put into circulation for the first time in December 2024, recording a decrease 4.9%, compared with the corresponding month of 2023 when the number of road motor cars was 15,581, according to Hellenic Statistical Authority ELSTAT.

The new motorcycles over 50cc (both new and used from abroad) that were put into circulation for the first time in December 2024 amounted to 3,277, against 2,543 in December 2023, thus recording a 28.9% increase.

During the period January – December 2024, 243,796 road motor cars (both new and used from abroad) were put into circulation for the first time, representing an increase of 2.4% compared to the corresponding period of 2023 when the number of road motor cars was 238,117.

The circulation of new motorcycles over 50cc (both new and used from abroad) amounted to 81,897 in the same period against 69,425 in the respective period of 2023, marking an increase of 18.0%.