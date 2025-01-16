Logo Image

Motor Oil Group: Its subsidiary Core Innovations acquires TWENTY 4 SHOPEN

TWENTY 4 SHOPEN operates more than 25 stores, offering grocery products, coffee, baked goods and kiosk items.

Core Innovations, a subsidiary of the Motor Oil Group, has acquired the small retail chain TWENTY 4 SHOPEN, strengthening its presence in the retail market of Convenience Stores, with the aim of continuously improving the customer experience and meeting their new needs.

TWENTY 4 SHOPEN, founded in 2010, operates more than 25 stores, offering grocery products, coffee, baked goods and kiosk items.

This acquisition is a key step in Motor Oil’s strategy to create a comprehensive convenience retail ecosystem, in a particularly demanding and evolving environment – under the umbrella of the Smartshop Brand.

More than 80 points already carry the Smartshop brand, with the majority being hosted at Shell-branded gas stations, which also belong to the Motor Oil Group.

Core Innovations’ integrated ecosystem combines grocery products, coffee, daily necessities and e-commerce, aiming to fully meet the needs of the modern consumer.

At the same time, it manages the online store allSmart.gr, which has more than 55,000 products.

