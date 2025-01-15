Logo Image

Industry: Import prices fell in November 2024

The General Import Price Index in Industry showed a decrease of 2.8% in November 2024 compared to the corresponding index of November 2023

Import prices in the industry were on a downward trajectory in November, raising expectations for a price de-escalation in general.

According to data announced by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), the General Import Price Index in Industry showed a decrease of 2.8% in November 2024 compared to the corresponding index of November 2023.

On a monthly basis, the General Index recorded a marginal increase of 0.5% in November 2024 compared to the previous month.

At a 12-month level, the average General Index of the period December 2023-November 2024, fell by 2.8% compared to the average General Index of the twelve-month period December 2022- November 2023.

According to ELSTAT, the annual decrease in the General Import Price Index by 2.8% in November 2024 is due to:

a. The decrease in the Import Price Index from Countries outside the Eurozone by 4.1%.

b. The decrease in the Import Price Index from Countries within the Eurozone by 0.4%

The decrease in the General Import Price Index (total market) by 2.8% was mainly due to changes:

  • Pumping of crude oil and natural gas -9.7%
  • Production of refined petroleum products -7.7%
  • Manufacture of computers, electronic and optical products -2.5%
  • Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products -2.0%
  • Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations -0.7%
  • Manufacture of wearing apparel 0.5%
  • Paper and paper products 1.8%
  • Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 2.7%
  • Food industry 3.0%
  • Manufacture of basic metals 3.5%
  • Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 7.2%
  • Manufacture of tobacco products 17.2%.

