Industry: Import prices fell in November 2024

Import prices in the industry were on a downward trajectory in November, raising expectations for a price de-escalation in general.
According to data announced by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), the General Import Price Index in Industry showed a decrease of 2.8% in November 2024 compared to the corresponding index of November 2023.
On a monthly basis, the General Index recorded a marginal increase of 0.5% in November 2024 compared to the previous month.
At a 12-month level, the average General Index of the period December 2023-November 2024, fell by 2.8% compared to the average General Index of the twelve-month period December 2022- November 2023.
According to ELSTAT, the annual decrease in the General Import Price Index by 2.8% in November 2024 is due to:
a. The decrease in the Import Price Index from Countries outside the Eurozone by 4.1%.
b. The decrease in the Import Price Index from Countries within the Eurozone by 0.4%
The decrease in the General Import Price Index (total market) by 2.8% was mainly due to changes:
- Pumping of crude oil and natural gas -9.7%
- Production of refined petroleum products -7.7%
- Manufacture of computers, electronic and optical products -2.5%
- Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products -2.0%
- Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations -0.7%
- Manufacture of wearing apparel 0.5%
- Paper and paper products 1.8%
- Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 2.7%
- Food industry 3.0%
- Manufacture of basic metals 3.5%
- Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 7.2%
- Manufacture of tobacco products 17.2%.