Titan America files for IPO

Titan America has filed a registration statement for its proposed initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange. The completion of the offering is subject to market conditions and there is no assurance as to whether or when it will be completed, or the final size or other terms of the offering.

According to the announcement on the Athens Stock Exchange

Titan America has filed for the listing of its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

The initial public offering (IPO) is planned to include a primary offering by Titan America, as well as a secondary sale by Titan Cement International SA.

Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead managers. BofA Securities, BNP Paribas, Jefferies, HSBC, Societe Generale and Stifel are acting as managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) but has not yet become effective.

Titan America, with sales of 1.6 billion dollars, is a dynamic and fully integrated company operating in the high-growth major economic regions of the US East Coast, with a presence and leadership in the Florida, Mid-Atlantic and New York/New Jersey metropolitan areas.