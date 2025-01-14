Development of Skroutz Points and new services – 20 years of presence in the market

Skroutz aims to increase its presence in the Greek territory as well as to develop new services in 2025.

After expanding to Cyprus in 2023 and increasing deliveries to Europe, the company plans to expand Skroutz Points, which are estimated to reach 4,000 in 2025 from 1,000. The goal is to cover the largest percentage of the country’s population. In 2024, the company introduced services such as Skroutz Wallet, Skoop for buying and selling second-hand goods, as well as the possibility of supermarket purchases through skroutz, including flexible payment methods in its portfolio and enriching the platform with new categories and shopping options.

The company’s range also includes the subscription service Skroutz Plus, Skroutz Last Mile, the group’s transport, which has become the third largest in the country, and services such as Fulfilled by Skroutz. Also, the acquisition of EveryPay and the acquisition of its EMI license contributed to Skroutz becoming a member of European fintech and introducing tools such as its BNPL program, Express delivery and the personalized Skroutz Feed. Skroutz celebrates 20 years of presence in the market this year. According to G. Hadjigeorgiou, CEO of Skroutz, “from the first day of its creation we have been trying to solve a very real problem. Making online shopping easy, immediate and secure.”

The company was launched in 2005, as an ambitious project to enable consumers to compare different prices available on the market for each product. According to the management, what started as an online shopping trip for market research has evolved into the most popular marketplace in the Greek market and beyond. Hatzigeorgiou added that “with work, innovation and the support of our partners, we have managed to develop into something much bigger than we had dreamed of. In a marketplace that offers its services and serves not only Greece but also consumers in Europe, opening up avenues for growth for our partners. The company’s vision is to offer a comprehensive shopping experience to consumers and the most efficient sales channel to its partners.”

After a milestone year for its growth in 2009 with 500 partners and over 300,000 products available on the platform for consumers, the company evolved in 2016 from a price comparison platform to a marketplace, changing the way consumers shop online and opening new paths for merchants. This gave Skroutz the opportunity to design new solutions, integrated into the consumer experience in a way that makes it a valuable tool for consumers in their purchasing decisions. This was followed in 2020 by the strategic partnership with CVC Capital Partners. Skroutz now offers over 28 million products from approximately 8,000 partner stores, recording more than 8 million visits on a monthly basis.