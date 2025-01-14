KRI-KRI: Turnover seen exceeding 250 million euros in 2024

Dairy KRI-KRI said that it recorded double-digit growth rates in 2024 while its annual turnover is estimated to exceed 250 million euros, compared to 216.33 million in 2023 and 171.88 million in 2022.

The company continues its investment program and submitted in December 2024 a proposal to the Strategic Investments of Enterprise Greece for investments of 53 million euros for three years.

These investments, as the company’s president and CEO, Panagiotis Tsinavos, pointed out to “N”, concern the further strengthening of the production capacity of both the yogurt and ice cream sectors.

According to Tsinavos, 2024 was a good year for the company, with a double-digit growth rate, while it is estimated that the financial results will also be positive. Most of the increase in operations-sales in 2024 comes from exports, mainly to England and Italy, while the Greek market also registered a positive performance.

The rise of exports is mainly attributed to frozen yoghurt which is also the market where the company places emphasis in 2025.

KRI-KRI is steadily expanding into more and more new markets, with the most recent entry into the Japanese market at the end of 2024, while during 2024 it entered the US market with the same product, which it is further developing. Similar new collaborations are also currently underway in the Scandinavian countries, which are estimated to be activated within 2025.

A new move is also the launch of high protein (21 grams) Greek yoghurt products with two codes in the Greek market, while this series has already entered the Tesco chain in Ireland with three codes. With this specific product category, KRI-KRI essentially enters into direct competition abroad with large multinationals such as Arla and Danon.

In the first nine months of 2024, KRI-KRI’s turnover amounted to 207.48 million euros compared to 176.67 million in the corresponding period of 2023, with operating profits (EBITDA) totaling 43.72 million compared to 41.54 million and pre-tax profits reaching 40.06 million compared to 37.84 million in the first nine months of 2023.