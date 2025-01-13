LCI-Libra Group: Loans of 420 million euros to strengthen its fleet

LCI, a subsidiary of Libra Group, is proceeding with the procurement of new helicopters, with the aim of providing a project with a strong social footprint.

For the purchase of these helicopters, which will be used for both patient airlift missions and search and rescue missions, the world’s leading aircraft leasing company and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co. Ltd (SMFL), which participates in LCI’s share capital since 2023, have signed a loan agreement of 420 million euros with four financial institutions.

The agreement provides for the provision of financing by three of Japan’s most important financial institutions, which operate in dozens of countries worldwide (Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation – SMBC, Mitsubishi UFJ Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank) and Bank of America. This is an initiative that reflects LCI’s commitment to expanding its work in the aerospace and aircraft leasing industry, supporting local communities and promoting sustainability.

Company Profile

LCI is one of the subsidiaries of the Libra Group, owned by the Logothetis family, with a presence in almost 60 countries in the sectors of aerospace, shipping, renewable energy, real estate, hospitality, etc. LCI has implemented transactions for the supply of commercial aircraft of various types exceeding 10 billion dollars in the last decade and has a fleet of over 300 aircraft, with which it provides leasing services to leading airlines.

The company invests in sustainable aviation technologies, including autonomous drones for cargo transport and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Dynamic growth trajectory

Libra Group CEO Manos Kouligas highlighted the importance of the agreement: “Two decades ago, we decided to enter the aerospace sector with the creation of LCI, which has been on a dynamic growth trajectory for many years. Today, we are particularly proud to have become one of the most innovative aviation lessors in the world. We applaud these four financial institutions for their trust in LCI and their recognition of its critical mission by providing these loans, which will contribute to LCI’s work and strengthen the company’s social footprint.”

Libra Group and SMFL have announced joint plans to grow the business by 1.5 billion dollars with significant investments in the coming years.