Fleet Management Limited broadens its presence; opens offices in Athens

Fleet Management Limited’s new CEO Captain Rajalingam (“Raja”) Subramaniam assumed the role of CEO on 1 January 2025 and began the year with two significant announcements.

The company opened a new office in Athens, which will serve as a hub for its ship management activities. In December 2024, Fleet Management hired Yiannis Maroulis as General Manager of Business Development, responsible for opening the office and supporting European clients.

The new office, located in Glyfada, will serve as a hub for ship management, including technical management, crew management, safety and quality assurance. It responds to the growing demand for comprehensive and reliable ship management services in the region. Greece’s strategic location and rich maritime tradition position it as a strong base for reaching clients across Europe.

Kazutomi Uchida has been hired in Japan to lead customer relationship management and business development for ship management and new shipbuilding programs in Tokyo, the company said. Uchida has more than 35 years of experience in the shipping industry.

“This announcement demonstrates our intention to maintain and grow our presence in key regions and sectors. Combined with our ambition to maintain excellent collaboration with customers, in their place, in their language. Our team aspires to become a truly global business,” said Subramaniam.