Insurance market surged by 8.2%

The insurance market gained momentum in 2023, with premium production increasing by 8.2% to 5.4 billion euros, according to the annual statistical report “Private Insurance in Greece” of the Hellenic Association of Insurance Companies (EAEE).

Specifically, non-life insurance recorded an increase of 11.7% compared to 2022 and life insurance maintained a steady upward trend with a 4.5% increase. The sector’s participation in Greece’s GDP reached 2.4% and total investments amounted to 17.2 billion euros in 2023.

The report, as noted in an announcement, is the culmination of the statistical information published by the Hellenic Association of Insurance Companies and presents the statistical figures resulting from the activity of insurance companies in Greece, the evolution of these figures in relation to previous years, as well as information on the broader economic environment (Greek and European) where they operate.