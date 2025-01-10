A breakdown of imports and exports in November

Exports fell by 279.7 million euros (-6.5%) to 4.02 billion euros in November 2024 compared to 4.30 billion euros in November 2023, according to an analysis by the Center for Export Research and Studies (KEEM) of the Panhellenic Association of Exporters, based on ELSTAT’s provisional data.

Excluding petroleum products, an increase of 5.2% was recorded for the fifth consecutive month, with exports reaching 3.16 billion euros from 3 billion euros, i.e. they increased by 157.5 million euros.

Imports rose by 221.9 million euros or 3.2% to 7.21 billion euros in November 2024 compared to 6.98 billion euros in the same month of 2023.

Excluding petroleum products, imports of goods amounted to 5.48 billion euros from 5.22 billion euros, i.e. they expanded by 256.6 million euros or by 4.9%.

In January-November, exports fell by 3% and reached 45.87 billion euros from 47.28 billion euros, i.e. down 1.41 billion euros, compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

Excluding petroleum products, exports amounted to 33.08 billion euros from 32.68 billion euros, i.e. slightly increased by 401.6 million euros or 1.2%.

Imports (including petroleum products) increased slightly in January-November 2024, as they expanded by 1.43 billion euros or 1.9%, with their total value reaching 77.38 billion euros compared to 75.95 billion euros in the corresponding period of 2023.

Excluding petroleum products, imports rose to 58.40 billion euros from 56.17 billion euros, i.e. up by 2.22 billion euros or 4%.

Trade deficit

As a result, the trade deficit widened by 501.6 million euros or 18.7% to 3.18 billion euros in November 2024 from 2.68 billion euros in the corresponding month of 2023. However, excluding petroleum products, a significantly smaller increase in the trade deficit was recorded, amounting to 99.1 million euros (4.5%).