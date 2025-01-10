Thanos to “Naftemporiki TV”: Positive messages for Greek tourism in 2025

The Executive director of SETE, Alexandros Thanos, spoke on Naftemporiki TV about the challenges that Greek tourism will encounter in 2025.

Thanos stated that “2024 is the new reference year for tourism. The increase in incoming tourism traffic from airports is approximately 8.5% on average. The increase in road tourism is 15%.” He also commented that “the messages for 2025 are encouraging.”

However, he stated that “the ports and airports need to strengthen their infrastructure,” while he himself sees the climate crisis as a challenge.

Finally, the Executive Director of SETE said: “It is not only a matter of resources, it is also a matter of management. Local government must step forward. Of course, “we also expect the central government to do its duty,” he noted, adding that “tourism directly and indirectly contributes to almost 30% of the country’s GDP.”