REDAR joined the European Space Agency Business Incubation Centre Greece

The European Space Agency Business Incubation Centre Greece has welcomed the start-up REDAR, aiming to offer innovative environmental monitoring solutions using optoelectronic technologies.

REDAR is an innovative startup that develops portable greenhouse gas emission measurement systems using cutting-edge optoelectronic technologies. It aims to revolutionize the way industries – such as livestock farming, waste management and energy production – as well as regulators monitor and manage emissions.

The company was founded by a team of engineers and business development specialists with many years of experience in leading European space centers, large satellite technology companies, banks and family investment offices. Their decision to return and operate in Greece combines their expertise in photonics with their commitment to addressing one of the greatest challenges of our time: the accurate measurement and recording of emissions. Based on the necessity of flexible and accurate monitoring, REDAR promotes sustainability and seeks to strengthen international efforts to reduce emissions. The company emphasizes that its mission is to equip industries with the tools they need to achieve substantial progress in the transition to a greener and more sustainable economy.

As Dimitris Kokkinos, CEO of REDAR, pointed out, “our products offer automated measurement capabilities at specific points and times, making them ideal for calibrating data from space missions. This unique capability allows for reliable comparison between measurements from the ground and space.

This technology was the motivation for REDAR’s inclusion in ESA BIC Greece, expanding its applications to space uses.”