TÜV AUSTRIA Hellas awarded in the “Diamonds of the Greek Economy 2024”

TÜV AUSTRIA Hellas, the leading Group of holistic services in Certification, Training, Technical and Industrial Audits, Certification of Professional Qualifications, Regulatory Compliance, Laboratory Analysis and Testing, Technological Solutions for Digital Training as well as integrated cybersecurity services with a state of the art SOC (Security Operations Center), confirmed once again its dynamic presence in the domestic market, as it was distinguished this year in the “Diamonds of the Greek Economy” institution in the DIAMOND 2C, DIAMOND EMPLOYER & DIAMOND INNOVATIVE categories.

The business excellence award ceremony was held on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at the Athenaeum Intercontinental Hotel. The “Diamonds of the Greek Economy 2024” institution rewards leading companies in the Greek market, which demonstrate excellent performance and act as role models for young entrepreneurs. The distinction from TÜV AUSTRIA is a recognition of the successful course of the company, which continues to grow dynamically, investing in innovation and development.

Specifically, the company’s award in the DIAMOND 2C category concerns the 501-1,000 largest companies in the country based on profitability. TÜV AUSTRIA has recorded rapid economic growth, with its turnover increasing by 190% in the last four years and its profits skyrocketing by 630% since 2019. This distinction highlights the company’s steadfast commitment to innovation and its dynamic presence in the market.

The second award of TÜV AUSTRIA was in the DIAMOND EMPLOYER category, which rewards staff growth, as shown by the official employee status from each company’s HR department.

The company was also awarded in the DIAMOND INNOVATIVE category for its innovative services.

TÜV AUSTRIA Country Manager in Greece, Ioannis Kallias, stated: “Once again, our company has been recognized in the ‘Diamonds of the Greek Economy’ award, in three categories, which is a great honor and joy for us. This distinction confirms TÜV AUSTRIA’s strong position in the Greek market, as well as its dedication to quality, safety, innovation and sustainable development, while contributing to the strengthening of the Greek economy and society.”