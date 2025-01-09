Logo Image

Athens stock exchange: The most promising listed companies and their price target

English

INTIME

Blue chips with high price targets

The Athens Stock Exchange has made a strong start with high expectations in 2025, while investors, despite the 4-year rally, continue to see domestic listed companies trading at attractive valuations.

And this, undoubtedly, creates the conditions for a new wave of growth within the first 12 months of the year. In addition, analysts see the price target moving higher by up to +46%.

For example, high profitability and the commitment to generous dividends have brought bank shares into the spotlight, which at the same time remain at a discount compared to their peers in the rest of Europe. Thus, the analysts’ average price target over a 12-month period is now at levels significantly higher than today.
As for Alpha Bank, the price target is set at 2.3 euros or +46%. The target for Piraeus Bank is equally ambitious, as analysts see the share at 5.5 euros (+41%). The rally is expected to be somewhat smaller for National Bank and Eurobank, for which the average price target is set at 9.8 (+28%) and 2.8 euros (+25%), respectively.
Among the other blue chips, Aegean’s underperformance in 2024 has laid the foundations for a “takeoff” in the new year, with analysts seeing the share at 14.9 euros or +46% compared to current levels.

The same applies to Metlen, for which the average price target is set at 46.9 euros (+36%), while the listing on the London Stock Exchange is also pending.

Moreover, Lamda Development is expected to rise to 9.9 euros (+36%) and PPC to 17.2 euros (+36%).

At the same time, analysts see high upside potential in four more FTSE Large Cap stocks, given that the upside potential for Cenergy, GEK TERNA, Jumbo and Sarantis is predicted at +30% over a 12-month period, with price targets of 12.3 euros, 24.0 euros, 33.7 euros and 14.1 euros, respectively. Finally, investors expect an increase of +24% and +23% for the shares of Motor Oil and OTE, to 26.3 and 18.3 euros, respectively.
The average price targets of the analysts

• Alpha 2.3 euros (+46%)
• Aegean 14.9 euros (+46%)
• Piraeus 5.5 euros (+41%)
• Metlen 46.9 euros (+36%)
• Lamda 9.9 euros (+36%)
• PPC 17.2 euros (+36%)
• Cenergy 12.3 euros (+30%)
• GEK TERNA 24.0 euros (+30%)
• Jumbo 33.7 euros (+30%)
• Sarantis 14.1 euros (+30%)
• National Bank 9.83 euros (+28%)
• Eurobank 2.8 euros (+25%)
• Motor Oil 26.3 euros (+24%)
• OTE 18.3 (+23%)

