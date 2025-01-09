New tourism bill in Parliament – ​​What does it provide for Airbnb?

The new bill of the Tourism Ministry has been submitted to Parliament for discussion and approval.

It is a continuation of the previous legislative initiatives of the ministry (Law 5061/2023 and Law 5121/24) and is part of the overall strategy for the qualitative development of Greek tourism, in terms of sustainability.

The most basic regulations of the bill are:

Short-term rental of real estate: For the first time, a framework for the operation of real estate that is rented for a short period of time with hygiene and safety standards is established. In addition, the possibility of controlling these properties by the Tourism Ministry, in collaboration with the Independent Authority of Public Revenue, is provided for.

Environmental classification of hotel accommodation: A pioneering and innovative, at a global level, accommodation classification system is being established, based on the principle of sustainability, taking into account their environmental and social footprint. The system is based on a framework developed by the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels together with the Technical Chamber of Greece. These provisions are guided by the principles of sustainability, with the aim of developing tourism business activities in a sustainable manner.

Staff accommodation: The possibility of utilizing the staff room facilities for the accommodation of the personnel of the broader public sector (such as, for example, doctors and nurses of the National Health System, Health Centers, teachers and professors, seasonal firefighters, etc.).

Arrangements for ski resorts: The possibility of enriching these special tourist infrastructures with entertainment services and activities in the mountainous areas of the country throughout the year is provided.

Swimming pools: The proposed regulations allow for the execution of any necessary project for the pumping of seawater in order to use it in a swimming pool of a main or non-main tourist accommodation. This specific regulation is introduced in order to protect limited water resources, especially in areas with water shortages, ensure the more rational management of water reserves and the existence of an uninterrupted source of water, especially during periods of high tourist demand.

Accessibility in tourist ports: The process of implementing accessibility projects in tourist ports is simplified. This regulation is part of the national strategy “a Greece with everyone for everyone” to ensure unhindered access for people with disabilities.

Car rental offices: The procedure for establishing and operating car rental offices, motorcycle rental businesses, three-wheeled and four-wheeled vehicles over fifty (50) cubic centimeters and freight brokerage offices is simplified. This specific legislative intervention promotes the free and unhindered development of business activity, free from bureaucratic constraints and delays.

According to the ministry, the new legislative regulations respond to modern challenges and ensure the competitiveness and resilience of Greek tourism while aiming to enhance visitor numbers, with respect for the environment, local communities and people.