2024 was highly profitable for containerships and bulk carriers

Containerships and bulk carriers were the winners of 2024 in the shipping industry.

Although the general ClarkSea index averaged 24,964 dollars per day, up 6% year-on-year and 30% over the past decade, the picture was not the same across all sectors.

At the same time, an upward trend was recorded in the value of assets across all ship types, with the value of the global fleet and order book reaching 2 trillion dollars, up from 1.2 trillion in 2020.

Although the market was profitable for all sectors, containerships registered the largest increase in 2024 compared to 2023, amounting to 48%. The average daily freight rate stood at 32,659 dollars compared to 22,106 a year earlier.

Bulk carriers also moved upwards (+21%) on average (to 15,031 dollars per day, from 12,371 in 2023).

On the contrary, tankers, although remaining profitable, lost ground compared to 2023 by 13%, with the largest losses mainly affecting VLCCs, while in the ten-year MRs they were limited to 5%.

With a decrease in revenue of 54% and 57%, VLGCs (eco) and LNG carriers closed 2024, respectively, with freight rates averaging 42,192 dollars per day for LNG carriers and 42,028 dollars for CLGCs.

Overall, according to Clarksons, 2024 was a profitable year throughout, as the shipping industry managed disruptions and complexity across global supply chains.