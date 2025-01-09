SKY express launches direct Athens – Yerevan route

SKY express further strengthens Greece’s connectivity with the Caucasus region, as it now directly connects Athens with the capital of Armenia.

The first SKY express flight landed at Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport in the presence of Greece’s Ambassador to Armenia, Christos Sofianopoulos.

SKY express’s new direct route operates with the company’s ultra-modern Airbus 320neo and Airbus 321neo aircraft, three times a week (Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday), thus strengthening the tourist, business and cultural ties between the two countries.

The addition of Yerevan to SKY express’s international network marks the strengthening of the presence of the major Greek airline in dynamic foreign markets. At the same time, it highlights the strategic importance of the region as an important hub between Europe and Asia.

Flying consistently to 22 international destinations, SKY express offers travelers travel with high-level amenities and services, while contributing significantly to the further development of our country’s national tourism product.

Sergey Avetisyan, General Manager of “Armenia International Airports” CJSC, said: “Congratulations to SKY express. The launch of yet another flight to Athens is a dynamic addition to the air connections between Armenia and Greece. I hope this is the beginning of a long-term partnership and we will see the opening of more new destinations.”

On his part, Gerasimos Skaltsas, Commercial Director of SKY express, said: “We are excited about the addition of Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport to SKY express’s international network. The new direct flight to the capital of Armenia not only responds to the growing demand for travel to Yerevan but also strengthens the relations between the two countries. Through this connection, we seek to further strengthen cultural and economic contacts, inviting travelers from Armenia to explore Greece and, through Athens, the largest network of domestic destinations we serve in the country. Our commitment remains to upgrade our services and the travel experience of our passengers.”

Christos Sofianopoulos, Greece’s Ambassador to Armenia, who was also present at the event, said: “We warmly welcome the official launch of the air connection between Yerevan and Athens. We are confident that this will bring the two countries even closer and strengthen the ties between them. At the same time, it will enhance trade opportunities, tourism and relations between the two nations. We hope that this will give the opportunity to more Greeks to visit Armenia and enjoy its beauty and growing tourism. We can also make Yerevan and Athens airports hubs for connecting flights to the rest of the world and other destinations: Europe, Asia and beyond.”