Athens International Airport: Passenger traffic soars; 31 million passengers

Passenger traffic at the Athens International Airport (AIA) rose by 13.1% compared to 2023.

According to an announcement by Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” and based on statistical data, 31.85 million passengers were transported in 2024, (up from 28.17 million in 2023).

Both domestic and international passenger traffic in the largest airport of the country exceeded the levels of 2023, by 7.3 pct and 15.7 pct, respectively.

In December 2024, passenger traffic reached 2.13 million passengers, up 14.5% compared to the same month in 2023. Both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded December 2023 levels, by 6.2% and 18.1%, respectively.

More flights

The number of flights operated at Athens International Airport in 2024 reached 268,301, recording an increase of 11.0% compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

Both domestic and international flights increased, by 5.1% and 15.5%, respectively, compared to 2023.