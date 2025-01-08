New TAXIS system will have a 100-year memory

The new Integrated Tax Information System TAXIS, which is to be built by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) by 2029, will have enhanced memory.

The technical specifications for the operation of this new system, as specified in the notice for the tender for the execution of this specific project, provide, among other things, that the new TAXIS will retain in its memory the history of changes for more than 100 years, with archiving of older data and the ability to search and retrieve.

Numerous innovations

The possibilities that the new system will have also include other innovations, such as access to taxpayers’ bank accounts, access to residential address data of natural persons and addresses of business establishments in Greece and abroad and through geolocation, the immediate availability and utilization of demographic data and identification data of natural persons from the Citizens’ Registry, the Ministry of Immigration and Asylum and the Police Authorities, such as e.g. police ID cards, passports, residence permits, etc., access to data of legal persons and legal entities from the appropriate registers, as well as to data on registered offices and professional establishments, domestic and foreign, with additional information on whether they constitute permanent establishments for VAT purposes or for income purposes.

The project, with a total budget of 86,181,528.66 euros, is covered by the Recovery and Resilience Fund, has a duration of 5 years and is expected to be completed in December 2029, but the first individual subsystems will be operational at the end of 2026. At the same time, maintenance is planned for a duration of 4 years with an additional budget of 33,460,160 euros.