At the mercy of the powerful!

Rising gas prices risk weighting on industry as well as on all citizens around Europe.

Meanwhile, Austria has been added to the list of countries facing political difficulties and as a “solution” the far-right of the so-called “people’s chancellor”, Herbert Kickl, is taking the “helm.”

On the other side of the Atlantic, President-elect Donald Trump has revealed his intentions for the world as of January 20, when he officially takes office: Trump does not rule out the use of military force or economic pressure to gain control of the Panama Canal and conquer Greenland.

According to Trump, Washington could impose severe tariffs on Denmark – which owns Greenland – to force it to hand over the island to the United States.

The new president also wants to make Canada the 51st state of the US and is threatening to impose strict economic measures, having already announced 25% tariffs on all imported Canadian products.

Moreover, Trump also wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in the future!

He also referred to Turkish President Erdogan saying that “Turkey has been claiming Syria under different names and in different ways for 2,000 years.”

Faced with this dystopian environment in a geopolitically and economically dangerous world, Europe, but also Greece, risks becoming simply the “menu” at the table of the powerful.

Whether we want to admit it or not, Europe is today faced with a complete lack of leadership. Completely powerless to stand up.

All the European leadership cares about is steadfast adherence to the Stability Pact. And then some will ask with surprise why popular support for far-right populism is increasing!