Xylas: Intercargo focused on safety of seafarers and environmental protection

2025 is a landmark year for the new president of the International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners (Intercargo), Yannis Xylas, who officially took office on January 1, at a time of ongoing conflicts, geostrategic realignments and the green transition.

During his message, Xylas said that in 2024 the bulk carrier industry demonstrated remarkable resilience amidst significant challenges. At the same time, Intercargo reached historic levels of membership, promoting critical initiatives. “With a membership base of 260 companies in 30 countries, the global influence of our association has never been stronger,” Xylas pointed out.

The new year is also set to be important, as according to the Greek shipowner, Intercargo is entering its 45th year, with the highlight of the year being the biannual meetings in China, which will foster fruitful discussions and open new avenues of cooperation.

“Our unwavering commitment to the safety of our seafarers and the protection of the environment remains at the core of Intercargo’s mission. As the industry continues to face global challenges and opportunities, I am confident that our collective efforts will drive innovation and sustainability and ensure the well-being of those who make our industry possible,” noted the new Intercargo President. In closing, Xylas stressed that Intercargo will continue to act as the voice of common sense for dry bulk shipowners in an increasingly complex environment.