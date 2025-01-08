Port of Piraeus: The first cruise ship of 2025

The Piraeus Port Authority PPA S.A welcomed the “Viking Saturn” as the first cruise ship for the new year, organizing a special event with an exchange of honorary plaques, as well as treats, which were given to all passengers during their arrival to the cruise terminal.

The Viking company is constantly active in the port of Piraeus every year, carrying out disembarkation cruises and in 2025 is expected to arrive at the port 41 times with 10 of its ships, compared to 28 arrivals in 2024 with 7 ships.

According to PPA S.A., the port of Piraeus presents significant and ever-increasing performance in the cruise sector. In particular, according to provisional data, in 2024, historical records of cruise passengers were achieved both in total, as more than 1.7 million passengers were served compared to 1.5 million passengers in 2023, as well as disembarkation passengers (homeport), which exceeded 1 million compared to 800,000 in 2023. The number of cruise ships served in 2024 was 810, compared to 760 in 2023, of which over 600 were homeport.

However, the new year seems to be even more dynamic for the cruise industry in the port of Piraeus, as pre-bookings are recording a large increase and now amount to approximately 940 ship arrivals.

The CEO of Piraeus Port Authority S.A., Su Xudong, expressed his great satisfaction for the significant and continuous increase in cruises in Piraeus, emphasizing that the location of the port and the country, combined with the investments and upgrading of infrastructure and services by Piraeus Port Authority S.A., are yielding the desired results.

The luxury ship Viking Saturn, with a capacity of 930 passengers, which is set to call at the port of Piraeus five more times in the new year, is 228 meters long and has 9 decks.