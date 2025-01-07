Dar Global: Saudi real estate company plans investments in Greece and the US

Dubai-based Dar Global said it plans to expand its operations in the United States and Greece, following its recent announcement of investment projects in partnership with US President-elect Donald Trump’s Trump Organization, according to Reuters news agency.

The international arm of the Saudi real estate developer, Dar Al Arkan, said in a statement that it plans to invest in “major international cities” in the United States.

It also said it plans to work with leading developers to create luxury homes, targeting both American and international buyers, without giving further details.

Trump Organization deals

Dar Global has entered into a series of deals with the Trump Organization, including plans to build Trump Towers in Jeddah and Dubai, as well as a real estate investment in Oman.

Trump Organization Executive Vice President Eric Trump told Reuters last month that the company was planning two more projects with Dar Global in Saudi Arabia, including a tower in Riyadh, and that it was planning further expansion in Abu Dhabi, in the neighboring United Arab Emirates. The report did not provide further details about the company’s plans for Greece.