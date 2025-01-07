Naftemporiki.gr: The new year kicks off with optimism consolidating the achievements of 2024

2024 was a year marked by major and critical developments. From the geopolitical developments – with Ukraine, the Middle East and the Pacific at the center – to the elections that brought upheavals in Europe, the USA and India. And from the markets, where investors’ expectations were confronted with the serious challenges of reality, to the intense social mobilizations that marked everyday life.

On the front line

A year of developments

2024 began with massive rural mobilizations in Greece and Europe and continued with strong shocks to the then main opposition party, SYRIZA.

In the spring, the Middle East experienced a dangerous escalation with direct conflicts between Iran and Israel, as well as continuous attacks by the Houthi in the Red Sea.

In the summer, geopolitical tensions peaked, the European elections sent resounding messages, while the devastating fires in Attica reminded us of the climate crisis threat. At the same time, the French elections marked the defeat of Macron’s party, while global public opinion was shocked by the assassination attempt on Donald Trump – an event that strengthened his image as a dynamic leader and gave impetus to his return to the White House.

Shortly afterwards, Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race, passing the baton to Kamala Harris.

In the autumn, the Middle East was once again in the spotlight with new missile attacks and a strong Israeli strike on Hezbollah. At the same time, the political scene in Greece experienced intense internal party turmoil, while in the US, Donald Trump recorded a triumphant victory in the presidential elections.

In the markets, Bitcoin skyrocketed, tech giants boosted their capitalization, and the risk of new trade and currency wars are looming.

Prompt and reliable information

All developments were covered with continuous information, in real time, minute by minute, followed up by analyses and interviews, which offer the public different perspectives on the events and their impact.

2025 remains an uncharted landscape. Optimism is strong, but the challenges are many. Whatever it brings, one thing is certain: Naftemporiki.gr will continue to be present.