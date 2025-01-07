Productivity bonus in the public sector: What will apply in 2025

Following its successful pilot implementation in specific categories of employees, the incentive and reward system will be applied to the staff of more organizations, with the aim of enhancing productivity in reforms and general high-priority projects.

The reward will be the result of achieving specific and measurable results. The objectives of the public entities to be rewarded are determined at the beginning of the year after being processed by the Incentive and Reward Committee, which consists of senior executives and the competent general secretaries, based on the priorities per ministry. The bonus will be granted to the employees of the agencies who have achieved the objectives.

The degree of achievement of the objectives is calculated based on specific performance measurement indicators. These indicators, as well as the documentary material demonstrating the progress of achieving the selected objectives, are recorded in the Reward Information System. This is an online database maintained by the Ministry of Interior, through which the fair application of the bonus is ensured.