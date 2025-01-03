Ambassador Sekeris to “N”: It is an honor for Greece to be elected in the UN Security Council

The importance of our Greece’s participation as a non-permanent member in one of the most important institutions of the United Nations in the midst of a constantly changing international environment with multi-level crises was commented on by the Permanent Representative of Greece to the UN, Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris.

The UN Security Council “has as its main mission the maintenance of international peace and security in an international environment strained by the crises in Ukraine, the Middle East and Africa. In this difficult geopolitical environment, our country is called upon to participate in an active way,” Sekeris underlined.

Regarding the voting process, he stated that “in the elections of the UN General Assembly, Greece received 182 out of the 188 votes of the participating member states, i.e. a percentage well over 90%. It was elected together with Denmark from the Western Europe group, Panama from the Latin American group, Somalia from the African group and Pakistan from the Asian group.

Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris recalled that it will be the third time that Greece is elected. “The first time was in 1952-1953. But it was elected again in 2005-2006, together with Denmark again.”

“I consider it a great honor for a country to be elected to the Security Council, because it essentially received a vote of confidence from the international community with the vote of almost all the member states of the General Assembly,” he emphasized. He also added that “the role that our country aspires to play is a bridge role” based on the multidimensional foreign policy of our country for many years. “We are a bridge of friendship between north and south, east and west, having close relations with the countries of Eastern and Southeastern Europe, and I think that this role of the ‘bridge’ is something that Greece wishes to highlight and that is what we will do,” he added.