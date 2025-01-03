Public Investment Program was successfully implemented in 2024

The Greek economy recorded high performance in 2024, presenting dynamic growth with fiscal targeting and a social dimension, fully utilizing national and EU resources, which financed projects and reforms that were critical for society and the economy, the Ministry of National Economy and Finance said in a report.

“The Public Investment Program, strengthened by 1.3 billion euros to 13.3 billion euros, was implemented at a rate of 101.25%. The resources directed to society and the economy were increased by 2.1 billion euros in 2024 compared to 2023.”

More specifically:

– 2.46 billion euros (102.64%) were disbursed.

– payments amounted to 7.44 billion euros (100%).

– in the Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF), payments reached 3.4 billion euros (103%).

Alternate Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis stated in this regard: “In 2024, the Greek economy, amidst internal political stability and unprecedented international liquidity, managed to record performances that ranked the country among the top in the European Union in critical indicators, such as the absorption of European funds. The successful execution of the Public Investment Program contributed decisively to this, as it increased twice compared to the initial budget, to a fifteen-year record. In 2025, by allocating additional resources to the Public Investment Program, which will reach 14.1 billion euros, we are further accelerating the implementation of the development policy with a social dimension, we are making practice our promises, so that every euro of the NSRF 2021-2027, the National Development Program and the Recovery Fund supports the resilient and dynamic Greek economy, creates even more jobs, and returns the dividend of development to society, transforming collective prosperity into individual progress for our fellow citizens. I warmly thank all the ministry officials involved, as well as every competent body of the central and general government, who, with their daily work and goal-setting, have contributed decisively to achieving this national result.”